Another suspect arrested over Mohib Ullah murder

APBn said the suspect is involved with terror activities of Myanmar’s armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). The APBn, however, did not disclose the details of arrestee as yet.
APBn-14 commander and superintendent of police Naimul Hauqe confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Meanwhile on Friday, APBn deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Azad Mia visited the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar to inspect the situations.
He told Prothom Alo those who were directly involved in the killing of Mohib Ullah have been identified. A suspect was arrested on Friday. Previously, five more people who were committing crimes at the camps in the name of ARSA and Al-Yakin were arrested.
Police said Mohib Ullah, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was gunned down at Ukhiya’s Lambashia refugee on the night of 29 September.
The next day, Habib Ullah, younger brother of Mohib Ullah, filed a murder case with the Ukhiya police station against unknown people
So far, police have interrogated five people during two phases of remand over the Mohib Ullah killing. One of them, Mohmmad Ilias gave a confessional statement under Section 164 at the Cox’s Bazar court.