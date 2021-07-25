Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail

<p>A Dhaka court today, Sunday, sent Mahmudul Hasan Gunabi-spiritual leader of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam–to jail in an anti-terror act case.</p><p>Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order as police produced him before the court after end of his three-day remand in the case filed with capital’s Shah Ali Police Station.</p>.<p>Rapid Action Battalion arrested Gunbi from Shah Ali Beribadh area on 16 July and handed him over to police. He was placed on three-day remand on 17 July.</p>