Crime and Law

Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail

BSS
Dhaka
A Dhaka court today, Sunday, sent Mahmudul Hasan Gunabi-spiritual leader of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam–to jail in an anti-terror act case.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order as police produced him before the court after end of his three-day remand in the case filed with capital’s Shah Ali Police Station.

Rapid Action Battalion arrested Gunbi from Shah Ali Beribadh area on 16 July and handed him over to police. He was placed on three-day remand on 17 July.

