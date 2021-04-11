Ansar member hacked to death in Rajshahi

An Ansar member has been hacked to death in front of Hetam Khan Bidyut Bhaban in Rajshahi on Saturday evening, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman.
He was a player in Bangladesh Ansar at Sahipur, Tangail regiment.
Boalia Model Police Station OC Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed this to UNB.
According to him, Mizanur came to Rajshahi on vacation with his family when he was stabbed to death on Saturday evening.
The OC said that a man named Madhob reportedly stabbed the victim to death over a trivial issue.
Mizanur was immediately rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the duty officer declared him dead.
OC Barman said that Madhob has been absconding since the incident. Police have been doing everything within their capacity to arrest him, the OC added.