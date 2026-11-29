442 arrested, including 45 leaders and activists of the banned Awami League: DMP
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 442 people, including 45 leaders and activists of Awami League (activities banned in the country), in the capital over the past 24 hours.
The information was disclosed in a text message sent by the DMP on Sunday.
According to DMP sources, the 45 Awami League leaders and activists were arrested on charges of involvement in sabotage.
The DMP did not disclose the names or identities of those arrested.