Written contracts for leaked job exam questions at Tk 1 million

Applicants had to pay Tk 1 million to obtain the questions and answers for a recruitment examination. Those interested in the deal had to submit their original academic certificates, which would not be returned until the full amount was paid. Applicants unable to pay upfront had to provide signed bank cheques worth Tk 200,000 to Tk 300,000.

Members of the gang arrested over the leak of questions for the recruitment examination for assistant youth development officers at the Department of Youth Development used to enter into written agreements with jobseekers under these terms, according to officials involved in the investigation. They told Prothom Alo about the arrangement based on information obtained during interrogation of the arrested suspects.

The Special Response Battalion (SRB) arrested seven members of the gang during raids in and outside Dhaka from Wednesday to Friday. The authorities seized 116 Tk 100 stamp papers, 10 academic certificates belonging to jobseekers, cheque leaves belonging to 40 people and bank cheque books.

The arrested individuals are Nur Mohammad, 30, an office assistant at the National Board of Revenue (NBR); Md Jahangir, 38, and SM Imdadul Islam, 35, computer operators; Asadul Islam, 33, an office assistant at the Ministry of Defence; Md Rubel Islam, 33, a data entry operator at the Department of Environment; and two other gang members, Mofizul Islam, 23, and Md Hasinur Rahman, also known as Sujon. They were sent to jail through a court order yesterday.