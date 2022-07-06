Ashraful killed teacher for hampering his relationship

On 25 June, the student assaulted the teacher Utpal Kumar brutally with the cricket stump and left him critically injured – a day when a cricket tournament for girl students was underway in the school. The teacher succumbed to his injuries later. Following the incident, the student went into hiding in different districts.

Khandaker Al Moin said the student brought a cricket stump and kept it hidden behind the classroom. When the teacher Utpal Kumar was watching the cricket match standing alone at a corner of the field, the student came up and hit him on the head from behind.

Utpal Kumar Sarkar began teaching at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrashail of Ashulia after completing his graduation in political science from University of Chittagong.

According to Saiful Hasan, the principal of Haji Yunus Ali School and College, Utpal Sarkar was the president of the college’s disciplinary committee and he took various steps and gave counselling regarding the students’ misbehaviour.