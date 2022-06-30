Ashulia teacher murder: Confusion over accused student's age

The accused student is 19 years old as per his Junior School Certificate (JSC) papers, while the case statements records him as 16 years old.

Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) Legal and Media Wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin came up with this disclosure on Thursday afternoon at a press conference at RAB media center at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka.

Prothom Alo collected the registration card of his JSC examination under madrasa education board in 2020 – which bore his date of birth on 17 January in 2003. According to that, his age is 19 years, five months and 13 days.