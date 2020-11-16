ASP Anisul’s death: 2 Mind Aid staffs confess

Two Mind Aid Hospital staffs confessed before a Dhaka court on Sunday over their involvement in senior assistant superintendent of police Anisul Karim’s death, reports UNB.
The employees are kitchen chef Masud Khan and ward boy Ashim Chandra Pal. Metropolitan magistrate Md Masud-ur-Rahman recorded their statements.
Adabor Police Station officer-in-charge Faruk Mollah, also the investigation officer of the case, said they were produced before the court as they wanted to confess.
On 10 November, a few officials and staff of Mind Aid Hospital were put on a seven-day remand in the case.
The 10 accused are the hospital’s marketing manager Arif Mahmud, coordinator Redwan Sabbir, kitchen chef Masud, pharmacist Md Tanvir Hasan; ward boys Jobayer Hossain, Tanim Mollah, Sajib Chowdhury, Ashim, Liton Ahmed, and Saiful Islam Polash.
According to the case statement, Anisul had been suffering from mental illness and was brought to Mind Aid for treatment at around 11:00am on Monday.
The accused forcefully took the victim to the observation room of the hospital and beat him repeatedly, a CCTV camera footage showed.
Also, the hospital staff informed that Anisul had fainted. And when the police officer’s relatives took him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he was declared dead.
Later, Anisul’s father filed a case with Adabor police station against 15 people.