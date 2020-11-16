ASP Anisul’s death: 2 Mind Aid staffs confess

Two Mind Aid Hospital staffs confessed before a Dhaka court on Sunday over their involvement in senior assistant superintendent of police Anisul Karim’s death, reports UNB.

The employees are kitchen chef Masud Khan and ward boy Ashim Chandra Pal. Metropolitan magistrate Md Masud-ur-Rahman recorded their statements.

Adabor Police Station officer-in-charge Faruk Mollah, also the investigation officer of the case, said they were produced before the court as they wanted to confess.

On 10 November, a few officials and staff of Mind Aid Hospital were put on a seven-day remand in the case.