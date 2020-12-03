Attorney general office staff suspended for demanding bribe

Prothom Alo English Desk

Mohasin Ali, an office assistant at the attorney general’s office, has been suspended on charge of demanding bribes from a lawyer, UNB reports.

Legal action will be taken against him, said a written order issued by the office on Wednesday.

Deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik said Mohasin demanded money from a lawyer in return for helping him with a case.

Later, the lawyer submitted the voice call recording of Mohasin’s conversation with him to the attorney general and asked for legal action against him.

Advertisement

More News

MC College gang rape: Charges pressed against eight accused

MC College gang rape: Charges pressed against eight accused

Madrasa super held for ‘raping’ fourth-grader

Madrasa super held for ‘raping’ fourth-grader

Sagira Morshed murder: Brother-in-law among 4 indicted

Sagira Morshed murder: Brother-in-law among 4 indicted

Hearing of case against JKG’s Sabrina, Ariful adjourned till 15 Dec

JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury in police custody