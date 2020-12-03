Attorney general office staff suspended for demanding bribe

Mohasin Ali, an office assistant at the attorney general’s office, has been suspended on charge of demanding bribes from a lawyer, UNB reports.

Legal action will be taken against him, said a written order issued by the office on Wednesday.

Deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik said Mohasin demanded money from a lawyer in return for helping him with a case.

Later, the lawyer submitted the voice call recording of Mohasin’s conversation with him to the attorney general and asked for legal action against him.