Auto-rickshaw driver’s slaughtered body found

Police recovered the slaughtered body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Tuesday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shahajat Hossain, 25, son of Lokman Ali of Madati village in the upazila.

Arju Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said Shahajat remained missing since he went out with his auto-rickshaw on Monday morning.

Later, the family members of Shahajat filed a case against Sujon Mia, 22, son of Azizar Rahman.

After getting complaint, police arrested Sujon on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the confessional statement of Sujon, police arrested Shamim Alam, 25, son of Ansarul Haque from the district town with auto-rickshaw and recovered the body of Shahajat from the paddy filed around 10:30 pm.

