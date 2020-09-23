Auto-rickshaw driver’s slaughtered body found

Police recovered the slaughtered body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Tuesday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Shahajat Hossain, 25, son of Lokman Ali of Madati village in the upazila.

Arju Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said Shahajat remained missing since he went out with his auto-rickshaw on Monday morning.