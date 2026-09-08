What is a “negative” dope test, how long does it take to detect drugs?

No traces of drugs were found in the urine samples of Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, who were arrested in connection with the killing of four members of the same family in Rangpur.

However, according to the police, the confessional statements the two accused gave to the court mentioned that they had taken yaba on the night of the incident.

These two pieces of information give rise to a question: if their statements mention drug use, why did their test results come back negative? The answer lies in the timing of sample collection.

On the night of 20 August, retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty, daughter Agami Chakraborty and son Ayush Chakraborty were killed in the Machuapara area of Rangpur city.

Police recovered the bodies of the four victims on the night of 22 August. Siddhartha and Mugdha were arrested in the early hours of 23 August. However, their urine samples were collected on 30 August—nearly 10 days after the time of the killings, according to the police.