8-year old raped, killed in Rajshahi

The body of an 8-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in Chotobon Gram area on Monday with signs of rape after she was kidnapped from her house in Rajshahi city, UNB reports.
Police recovered her body and arrested a suspect named Palash, son of Md Shahin of Bonogram area of the city.
The deceased, Anika, daughter of Azim Uddin, was kidnapped from her house on Saturday, said Noor Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Station.
He said they detained and interrogated the arrestee after the minor’s father filed a general diary (GD).
Police said the suspect confessed to the crime of killing the girl for ransom money.
The body was sent to the morgue of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.
The victim’s family is preparing to file a case in this regard, said the OC.