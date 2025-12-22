Garment worker beaten to death in Mymensingh: What happened that day?

Shockwaves continue over the killing of garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, 27, who was beaten and burned to death in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Since the incident, neither local residents nor Dipu’s colleagues at the factory have been willing to speak.

The factory management claims that despite calling the police, they were unable to stop the mob. police, however, say that his life could have been saved if they had been informed in time.

On Thursday night, garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was taken from Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Limited in the Dubaliapara area of Hobirbari union in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, after allegations of hurting religious sentiment were raised against him, and he was beaten to death. His body was later set on fire after being hung from a tree on the median of the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway, Thursday night.

The deceased, Dipu Chandra Das, was the son of Rabi Chandra Das of Mokamiakanda village in Banihala union under Tarakanda upazila. In connection with the incident, his brother Apu Chandra Das filed a case on Friday, naming 140 to 150 unidentified individuals as accused.

The deceased, Dipu Chandra Das, was the son of Rabi Chandra Das of Mokamiakanda village in Banihala union, Tarakanda upazila. In connection with the incident, his brother Apu Chandra Das filed a case on Friday, naming 140 to 150 unidentified individuals as accused.