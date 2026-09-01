BNP leader’s house in Demra attacked by gunmen led by JCD leader

Police have said that eight people, including a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader, were involved in the shooting at the home of SM Reza Chowdhury Selim, convener of the Demra thana BNP.

Sources involved in the investigation said eight people, led by Demra thana JCD convener Md Masud Rana, attacked the BNP leader’s house. Police have arrested two people, including JCD leader Masud, in connection with the attack. Two pistols, a single-barrel shotgun and eight bullets used in the attack were recovered.

A police source involved in the investigation said JCD activists opened fire on the BNP leader’s house following a dispute over attempts to prevent drug sales and control of local extortion.

Masud Rana and his associate Tarikul Islam (Tapas) were arrested with firearms from the Rupganj area of Narayanganj on Monday. Information about the incident was obtained during their interrogation, the source said.