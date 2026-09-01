BNP leader’s house in Demra attacked by gunmen led by JCD leader
Police have said that eight people, including a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader, were involved in the shooting at the home of SM Reza Chowdhury Selim, convener of the Demra thana BNP.
Sources involved in the investigation said eight people, led by Demra thana JCD convener Md Masud Rana, attacked the BNP leader’s house. Police have arrested two people, including JCD leader Masud, in connection with the attack. Two pistols, a single-barrel shotgun and eight bullets used in the attack were recovered.
A police source involved in the investigation said JCD activists opened fire on the BNP leader’s house following a dispute over attempts to prevent drug sales and control of local extortion.
Masud Rana and his associate Tarikul Islam (Tapas) were arrested with firearms from the Rupganj area of Narayanganj on Monday. Information about the incident was obtained during their interrogation, the source said.
Demra police station officer-in-charge (OC) Taifur Rahman Mirza told Prothom Alo that eight people arrived on four motorcycles and attacked the house. Two of them have been arrested. He declined to provide further details, citing the interests of the investigation.
CCTV footage shows that at around 4:10am on Friday, 28 August, two men arrived on a motorcycle and got off in front of BNP leader SM Reza Chowdhury’s house in Sarulia, Demra. Three more motorcycles arrived shortly afterward and stopped in front of the house.
One of the two men on the first motorcycle pulled a single-barrel shotgun from a cricket-bat bag slung over his shoulder. The other took out a pistol from his waist and fired a shot downward. He then fired another shot at the house. The man who had taken out the shotgun then took the pistol from him and fired two more shots at the house before shouting something loudly. The group then fled on their motorcycles.
No one was injured in the shooting, but the incident sparked panic in the area. Reza Chowdhury later filed a case with Demra police station over the incident.
Online drug sales
In the case filed with Demra police station, Reza Chowdhury alleged that some people in his area had been selling drugs online.
He said his house was targeted because he had tried to stop drug sales. When local residents shouted after hearing the gunshots, the attackers fled on motorcycles.
SM Reza Chowdhury Selim, convener of the Demra thana BNP, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that his house was targeted because of his opposition to drugs.
He alleged that after 5 August, 2024, JCD leader Masud began controlling the drug trade with people who had operated drug syndicates during the Awami League government.
He said he had made complaints against Masud on several occasions. Angered by this, Masud once warned him not to speak about the matter.
Reza Chowdhury said, “One day Masud threatened me and said, ‘Uncle, nobody talks about drugs. So why do you talk about drugs so much?’”
Sources involved in the investigation said the attack was not solely motivated by Reza Chowdhury’s opposition to drug sales. There is also a dispute between him and another faction of the local BNP over control of extortion at various locations, including footpaths and a human hauler stand in the area. The attack on his house was carried out against the backdrop of these disputes, the sources said.
Reza Chowdhury, however, said he had no involvement whatsoever in extortion.