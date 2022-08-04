Woman raped: Evidence found, victim in court to give deposition

Sheikh Hasina Medical College's gynecology department assistant professor Rehana Parveen said a three-member medical team conducted the test, which indicated signs of struggle. Primarily, it is suspected that she was raped.
The medical team collected swabs from her and sent it for the examination, Rehana Parveen added.
Tangail court inspector Tanvir Ahmed said the woman has been taken to judicial magistrate. The process of recording deposition is underway.
UNB adds: Seven armed men posing as passengers allegedly hijacked a Chattogram-bound bus in Tangail, robbed commuters of cash and belongings, and raped a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint.
The incident occurred in the Raktipara area of Tangail's Madhupur upazila off the Dhaka-Tangail Highway on Tuesday police said.