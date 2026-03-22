Osman Hadi murder: Faisal Karim denies involvement

A court in India’s West Bengal has sent the prime accused in the Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi murder case, Faisal Karim Masud, along with his associate Alamgir Hossain, to jail after police interrogation.

Faisal Karim claimed in court that he was not involved in the killing of Osman Hadi.

Faisal and Alamgir were detained on 8 March from the Bongaon area near the West Bengal–Bangladesh border by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police. After being arrested on charges of illegal entry, the two were taken on a 14-day remand for questioning.

Following the interrogation, the duo was produced in the Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Judicial Court in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The court ordered 12 days of judicial custody for them. They are scheduled to be produced in court again on 2 April. Before being taken to court, both underwent medical examinations conducted by Bidhannagar Police.