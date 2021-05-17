Babul confesses to murdering wife: PBI

Former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter, during interrogation, has confessed to ‘murdering’ his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), which is investigating the case, made this statement in an application submitted to the Chattogram court.

However, Babul Akter has refused to make a confessional statement in court about murdering his wife.

Mahmuda Akter was killed five years ago in Chattogram. One Tuesday her father Mosharraf Hossain filed a fresh case, naming Babul Akter as the prime suspect. Babul had been the plaintiff in a previous case regarding the incident.

PBI took Babul Akter on remand on 12 May in the new case. At the end of a five-day remand on Monday, Babul Akter was taken to the court. He refused to make a confessional statement and the court ordered that he be sent to prison. Babul is now in Chattogram central jail.