Barguna Rifat murder: 6 including Ayesha sentenced to death

Aysha Siddika alias Minni among six people was sentenced to death in a court verdict in Rifat Sharif murder case.
District and sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.
The convicts are Rakibul Hassan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al-Qaiyum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Muhaiminul Islam alias Sifat, 19, Rezwan Khan alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, and Md Hassan, 19.
The acquitted are Rafiul Islam, Md Sagor, Kamrul Islam Saimun and Md Musa. Musa has been in hiding since the murder incident.
Earlier in the morning, security was beefed up in the district town ahead of the verdict in the murder case. Additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the court premises while a number of check-post were set up at different points. The movement of pedestrians around the court is also being restricted, reports UNB.
Rifat’s wife Ayesha Siddika went to the court around 9:00 in the morning. On 16 September, district and sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman fixed 30 September for delivering verdict in the murder case.
Rifat Sharif was hacked to death in broad daylight in Barguna on 26 June last year.
He was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Government College while his wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers.
Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat’s father. The deceased young man’s wife, Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on 16 July, and made an accused in the case.