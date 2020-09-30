Barguna Rifat murder: 6 including Ayesha sentenced to death

Aysha Siddika alias Minni among six people was sentenced to death in a court verdict in Rifat Sharif murder case.

District and sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are Rakibul Hassan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al-Qaiyum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Muhaiminul Islam alias Sifat, 19, Rezwan Khan alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, and Md Hassan, 19.

The acquitted are Rafiul Islam, Md Sagor, Kamrul Islam Saimun and Md Musa. Musa has been in hiding since the murder incident.