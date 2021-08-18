Crime and Law

Bashundhara Group MD Sayem cleared of charges in Musharrat suicide case

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka


A court in Dhaka acquitted Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of charges of instigating the suicide of college student Musharrat Jahan Munia.

Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate passed the order on Wednesday.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir was cleared of charges as the court accepted the final investigation report of police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (crime and information department) deputy commissioner Md Zafar Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Prosecution lawyer Masud Salauddin said the elder sister of Musharrat and plaintiff of the case Nushrat Jahan filed a no-confidence petition on the final investigation report in the case over instigating the suicide of college student Musharrat. However, the court rejected the no-confidence motion.

The court accepted the final report of police. As a result the Bashundhara Group MD has been cleared of charges. The plaintiff, however, would appeal to the High Court soon challenging the lower court order, he added.

On 26 April, police recovered the body of Musharrat, hanging from the ceiling in a flat at Gulshan in the capital. Later, the victim's elder sister filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir–Bashundhara Group managing director–accusing him of ‘instigating suicide’.

In July, police submitted the final investigation report to the Dhaka court.

Musharrat of Ujir Dighirpar area in Cumilla district was the youngest daughter of freedom fighter Shafiqur Rahman.

