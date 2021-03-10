Basurhat’s mayhem: Police sue 98 people

According to the police, at least 28 people have been arrested from different parts of the upazila, in connection with this deadly clash that left one person dead and more than 30 others injured.

Meanwhile, the local administration has imposed section 144 in the Basurhat municipality area in the wake of the clash.

Companiganj upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Mohamamd Ziaul Haque Mir said that the section 144 would remain in force till 11:59pm on Wednesday.