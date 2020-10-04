BCL leader arrested for rape of sixth grader in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylhet
Arrest illustration
Arrest illustration

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) as he allegedly raped a teenager in Dariapara area of Sylhet city, reports UNB.

The arrested person is Ragib Hossain Niju, 20, son of Abdul Kayum and local Chhatra League leader of Sylhet city unit.

Advertisement

Assistant superintendent of police Samiul Alam of RAB- 9 said Niju violated the girl on 29 September promising to marry her.

Victim's mother filed a case in connection with the incident on Friday, he said.

Advertisement

The victim has been admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for medical test.

More News

MC College gang-rape: Three more confess before courts

MC College gang-rape: Three more confess before courts

Man arrested in city for sexually harassing 8-year-old

Man arrested in city for sexually harassing 8-year-old

September, finally a month free of 'gunfights'

September, finally a month free of 'gunfights'

Court summons eight cops as ‘murdered’ man appears before court

Police logo