BCL leader arrested for rape of sixth grader in Sylhet

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) as he allegedly raped a teenager in Dariapara area of Sylhet city, reports UNB.
The arrested person is Ragib Hossain Niju, 20, son of Abdul Kayum and local Chhatra League leader of Sylhet city unit.
Assistant superintendent of police Samiul Alam of RAB- 9 said Niju violated the girl on 29 September promising to marry her.
Victim's mother filed a case in connection with the incident on Friday, he said.
The victim has been admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for medical test.