BCL leader 'detained' from Dhaka College hostel

A Dhaka College student told Prothom Alo that the law enforcement agency detained a certain Jahir Hossain Jewel from the international hall. He was the member of the defunct Dhaka College unit BCL. Two mobile phones were also seized from the room.
After the detention, students of different hostels have started leaving the campus. However, no comment could be taken from the law enforcement agency instantaneously over the issue.
The caretaker of that student hall Md Kamruzzaman told reporters that he heard that RAB and DB officials had come to the student halls. They confiscated two mobile phones. But he doesn't know if any student was arrested. He thinks that the law enforcement officers might have spoken with the college principal.
Dhaka College's acting principal ATM Moinul Hossain was phoned a number of times but he didn’t respond. The general secretary of Dhaka College Teacher's Council Abdul Kuddus said, if a student of this college is actually guilty, then there's no question of the college administration obstructing action. The law will take its own course.
On Monday midnight, students of Dhaka College locked in clashes with shopkeepers and employees of New Market. The clashes continued throughout Tuesday. Two people died in the violent clashes.
One of them was a delivery man named Nahid Hossain. A video showing Nahid getting beaten up and hacked to death has gone viral on the internet. A number of helmet-wearers were seen carrying out the harrowing attack.
The law enforcement agencies have already identified a few of the perpetrators.