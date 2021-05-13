BCL leader killed in factional clash in Jashore

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Sarafat Hossain Sohan (25), who was severely injured in a clash between two BCL groups in Jashore's Keshabpur, died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.

He was the son of Abdul Halim of Baliadanga area and a student of Keshabpur Government Degree College, reports UNB.

According to locals, on 7 May, the followers of Keshabpur upazila Awami League’s (AL) organizing secretary Sheikh Ebadat Siddique Bipul and the followers of Youth and Sports secretary Abul Kalam Azad locked into clashed while distributing VGF relief money among the underprivileged and poor at Baliadanga cyclone shelter.