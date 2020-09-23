BGB seizes 350,000 yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 350,000 pieces of yaba pills, worth Tk 105 million, at Leda Churikhal in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Tuesday night, UNB reports.

Tipped off, a team of BGB under Leda BOP, conducted a drive in the area around 8:45pm and challenged a boat carrying some people, said a BGB handout issued on Wednesday.

Sensing the presence of the border guards, the suspected smugglers managed to flee the spot.

Later, the BGB members recovered the yaba pills, kept in four plastic bags, from the boat.