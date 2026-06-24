Voter list being sold on Facebook for Tk 30-250: Dismislab investigation

The final voter list of the 13th parliamentary election is being sold on Facebook for prices ranging between Tk 30 to Tk 250. The voter database reportedly contains personal information such as voters’ names, voter numbers, parents’ names, dates of birth, occupations and permanent addresses.

These findings emerged from an investigation by Dismislab, a fact-checking initiative of Digitally Right.

The 13th parliamentary election was held on 12 February, 2026. Ahead of the elections, the election commission (EC) had published the final voter list on 18 November, 2025. The list was distributed to nominated candidates for electoral purposes.

According to the investigation, that same database is now being sold through social media.