Extortion on both banks of Buriganga, boatman pays Tk 150 a day

Rahmat Ali (a pseudonym) has been ferrying passengers in a dinghy across the Buriganga river for more than three decades.

On one side of the river is Old Dhaka, and on the other side is Keraniganj.

On 5 July, I boarded his boat from Keraniganj and asked how much he earns and spends.

Rahmat said his income ranges from Tk 700 to Tk 800 per day. The boat rental costs Tk 120 a day. If the boatmen pick up passengers from Dhopaghat, they have to pay Tk 100. If from Badamtoli, it’s Tk 50.

Picking up from both banks costs Tk 150. Some boatmen, therefore, choose not to take passengers from both sides to avoid fees and instead return with an empty boat. There’s an additional Tk 15 daily for ‘boat security'.

This extortion from boatmen has been ongoing for years. When the government changes, the collectors of these illegal fees change as well, much like nationwide extortions.

According to sources from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), there are a total of 17 ghats on the Buriganga River, stretching from Fatullah in Narayanganj to Jinjira Tinpatti Ghat in Keraniganj.