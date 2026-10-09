Gang that charged up to Tk 1m, promising jobs abroad, busted

The Special Response Battalion (SRB-4) has arrested 12 members of a gang accused of collecting money by promising overseas jobs, work visas and success in examinations. Later, a mobile court sentenced seven of them to varying terms of imprisonment and fined the remaining five.

They were detained during a drive in the capital’s Technical Mor (intersection) area on Friday morning. Later, in the presence of an executive magistrate, seven people were sentenced to imprisonment ranging from seven days to three months.