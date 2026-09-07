4 killed in Rangpur: One bhori of gold recovered, where is the rest? What police say

Police have yet to trace a large portion of the gold jewellery allegedly stolen after four members of the same family, including retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, were killed in Machuapara of Rangpur city.

According to police, suspects Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das took six to seven bhori of gold jewellery after the killings.

Based on information provided by the suspects, 1 bhori 5 ana of gold jewellery has been recovered.

Police have so far found no information about where the rest of the gold went.

Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Sanatan Chakraborty, who is overseeing the case, told Prothom Alo that 1 bhori 5 ana of gold jewellery was recovered by digging up the ground based on the suspects’ confessions.

Several generations of Siddhartha Das’s family have been involved in making gold jewellery.

The day after the killings, Siddhartha and Mugdha were seen moving around outside before they were arrested and sent to jail.

“For these reasons, it is not possible to trace or recover the remaining gold,” he said.

When asked about the fact that the suspects’ family is involved in jewellery making and whether that could be related to the failure to recover the remaining gold, DB officer Sanatan Chakraborty did not give a clear answer. He only said that the remaining gold could not be traced.