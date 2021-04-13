Brahmanbaria mayhem: 60 people arrested

Police have arrested 60 people including the leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam in connection with the mayhem in Brahmanbaria unleashed on 26 and 28 March centering the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

The police have arrested them on Monday conducting a special drive. Among the arrestees, 16 are important figures of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam.

They are -- Safiullah Mia, 40, member of Nabinagar upazila BNP; Kamrul Hasan, 28, former convener of Brahmanbaria sadar upazila unit Jatiyatabadi Chhattra Dal (JCD), student wing of BNP; Md. Polash, 26, from Bonikpara area and a member of JCD and Jamaat activist Liakat Ali, 35, a resident of Madhyapara in the city.