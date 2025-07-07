Electric shocks, nail removal, and other forms of torture at secret detention cells

A gamchha (thin cotton towel) would be draped over the face, and water poured over it, cutting off airflow. The sheer terror, suffocation, and pain would often cause victims to pass out. This method, known as waterboarding, was one of the horrific torture techniques used at secret detention facilities operated by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on victims of enforced disappearance.

The second interim report by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances reveals such disturbing accounts of the torture methods employed in these secret facilities, as recounted by the victims themselves.

These included being held in unsanitary cells, beaten while hung upside down, fingernails pulled out, subjected to electric shocks, or placed in spinning chairs, each method more inhumane than the previous one.

On 4 June, the commission presented the report, titled “Unfolding the Truth: A Structural Diagnosis of Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh,” to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.