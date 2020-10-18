BSF kills Bangladeshi along Chuadanga border

A Bangladeshi national was reportedly gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Thakurpur border in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga early Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Omedul Islam, 26, son of one Shahidul Islam of Thakurpur village.
Mohammad Khalekuzzaman, director of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-6, said the BSF members opened fire on some Bangladeshis when they, along with Omedul, went to the zero point. Omedul died on the spot.
However, the BGB is preparing to send a letter to BSF protesting against the incident, he said.