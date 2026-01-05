Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Raozan

A Jubo Dal leader was shot and killed by gunmen on a motorcycle around 8:30 pm on Monday, in Sikdar Para village of Rauzan upazila in Chattogram.

The location of the incident is about 500 metres from the Purbo Gujra police investigation centre.

The victim, Muhammad Zane Alam Sikdar, 48, was a member of Raozan upazila Jubo Dal and the former general secretary of the Purbo Gujra union Jubo Dal. His home was in Sikdar Para of the same union. In local politics, he was known as a follower of BNP vice-chairman (suspended) Gias Uddin Qader Chowdhury, who is one of the two BNP candidates for Chattogram-6 (Raozan).

Local residents allege that three masked youths arrived on a motorcycle and fired at Jane Alam in front of his house. They then quickly fled the scene on the motorcycle.