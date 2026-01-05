Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Raozan
A Jubo Dal leader was shot and killed by gunmen on a motorcycle around 8:30 pm on Monday, in Sikdar Para village of Rauzan upazila in Chattogram.
The location of the incident is about 500 metres from the Purbo Gujra police investigation centre.
The victim, Muhammad Zane Alam Sikdar, 48, was a member of Raozan upazila Jubo Dal and the former general secretary of the Purbo Gujra union Jubo Dal. His home was in Sikdar Para of the same union. In local politics, he was known as a follower of BNP vice-chairman (suspended) Gias Uddin Qader Chowdhury, who is one of the two BNP candidates for Chattogram-6 (Raozan). The incident site is located about 500 metres from the Purbo Gujra police investigation centre.
Local residents allege that three masked youths arrived on a motorcycle and fired at Jane Alam in front of his house. They then quickly fled the scene on the motorcycle.
Eyewitnesses and local residents told reporters that around 8:30 pm today, Zane Alam was returning home from the nearby Olimiahat market.
About 200 metres from his house, the gunmen on a motorcyclists opened fire at him. Hearing the gunshots, people nearby rushed to the scene and saw the assailants fleeing. Zane Alam was shot in the chest and other parts of his body. He was first taken to the upazila health complex. As his condition worsened, he was later transferred to a private hospital in Chattogram city, where physicians pronounced him dead.
Confirming the matter, former upazila BNP joint convener Firoz Ahmed told newspersons that Zane Alam and he were from the same area.
The miscreants came on a motorcycle, indiscriminately fired at Zane Alam, and then fled. Jane Alam was hit in the chest and other parts of his body. He was a former general secretary of the union Jubo Dal and a member of the upazila Jubo Dal. Firoz Ahmed said he was unsure of the motive behind the shooting.