BUET student Abrar murder verdict today

In 2019, Abrar, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of BUET, was beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of 7 October after he was taken to room No-2011 of the dormitory around 8:00pm on 6 October and beaten mercilessly.
On 7 October, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with the Chawkbazar police station accusing 19 people.
On 13 November, 2019, Detective Branch (DB) inspector and investigation officer of the case, Wahiduzzaman, submitted the charge sheet against the 25 accused.
On 15 September, 2020, the court framed charges against the accused.
The court recorded statements of 47 witnesses among the 60 witnesses in the case.
On 14 March this year, the arrested 22 accused in the case claimed their innocence while testifying in self-defence.
Three of the accused – Jishan, Rafid and Tanim – remained absconding.