BUET students demand arrest of Sony murder accused

Sony, a reticent, shy and inward girl, as revealed by her parents and friends, fell prey to the gunfire between two groups of BUET Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the then ruling party BNP. The factions were fighting for their claim over tenders.
On 8 June, 2002, the 99-batch chemical engineering student of BUET was caught in the line of action of fire between the Chhatra Dal groups in the campus and succumbed to her injury.
The incident created a buzz across the country as it set the notorious precedence of murdering a female student in campus violence.
Former BUET students including engineer Habib Ahmed Halim Murad, Moniruzzaman Monir, Shafiul Alam Dollar, Amit Kumar Chakraborty, Rounak Ahsan, Tonmoy Ahmed, Abu Hasan Masud, Abu Sayd Kanak, and Joy Prokash.