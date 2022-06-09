BUET students demand arrest of Sony murder accused

Twenty years into the murder of Sabekun Nahar Sony, a victim of a factional clash of BUET Chhatra Dal, former and current students of the university raised the demand for arresting the fugitive convicted killers, BSS reports.

Placing bouquets of flower at the commemorative plaque of Sony in front of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Sabekun Nahar Sony Hall, named after the victim, they made this urge on Wednesday to nab all the convicts including Muki and Tagar.