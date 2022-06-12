Crime

Bus owner, driver held for killing policeman

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested two people in connection to a road accident that killed a police constable on 6 June, UNB reports.

The arrestees are bus owner Md Alam Khoka, 40 and driver Md Jakir Hossain, 40,

The driver was held from Brahmanbaria and the owner was held from Savar during separate operations, said ASP Imran Khan of the RAB headquarters media wing.

During the interrogation, it was learned that the bus didn’t have any route permit and was being run illegally, he said.

Earlier on 6 June, a police constable riding a motorbike was hit and killed by a bus in the city’s Karwan Bazar area near the Sonargaon intersection.

The deceased was identified as Korban Ali Hossain, 35, a constable posted at Rajarbagh Police Telecom Bhaban who used to live in Savar.

A bus of Welcome Paribahan hit Korban’s motorcycle around 10.00am, said Al Imran, sub-inspector (SI) of Hatirjheel police station.

He was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 11:45am, he said.

