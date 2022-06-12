Bus owner, driver held for killing policeman

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested two people in connection to a road accident that killed a police constable on 6 June, UNB reports.

The arrestees are bus owner Md Alam Khoka, 40 and driver Md Jakir Hossain, 40,

The driver was held from Brahmanbaria and the owner was held from Savar during separate operations, said ASP Imran Khan of the RAB headquarters media wing.