Bus owner, driver held for killing policeman

During the interrogation, it was learned that the bus didn’t have any route permit and was being run illegally, he said.
Earlier on 6 June, a police constable riding a motorbike was hit and killed by a bus in the city’s Karwan Bazar area near the Sonargaon intersection.
The deceased was identified as Korban Ali Hossain, 35, a constable posted at Rajarbagh Police Telecom Bhaban who used to live in Savar.
A bus of Welcome Paribahan hit Korban’s motorcycle around 10.00am, said Al Imran, sub-inspector (SI) of Hatirjheel police station.
He was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 11:45am, he said.