Businessman murder: Two cops suspended

Two police officials have been suspended while another was asked to show cause in connection with the kidnapping and the subsequent death of a businessman in Gaibandha.

On Tuesday evening, OC Mojibur Rahman and SI Musharraf of Gaibandha police station were suspended, according to police headquarters, reports UNB.



Meanwhile, OC Mahfuzur Rahman of the same police station was asked to show cause about his position.

On 5 March, Shoe trader Hasan Ali was abducted by the then district Awami League deputy office secretary Masud Rana. On 10 April, Hasan Ali was found dead in the toilet of Masud's house.

Before his death Hasan told his relatives in a text message that Masud Rana had abducted and tortured him and took false bonds from him in the presence of the police.