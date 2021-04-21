Businessman murder: Two cops suspended

Two police officials have been suspended while another was asked to show cause in connection with the kidnapping and the subsequent death of a businessman in Gaibandha.
On Tuesday evening, OC Mojibur Rahman and SI Musharraf of Gaibandha police station were suspended, according to police headquarters, reports UNB.
Meanwhile, OC Mahfuzur Rahman of the same police station was asked to show cause about his position.
On 5 March, Shoe trader Hasan Ali was abducted by the then district Awami League deputy office secretary Masud Rana. On 10 April, Hasan Ali was found dead in the toilet of Masud's house.
Before his death Hasan told his relatives in a text message that Masud Rana had abducted and tortured him and took false bonds from him in the presence of the police.
On the basis of the text message, police that day arrested Masud Rana and recovered Hasan's body.
The deceased's wife Bithi Begum later filed a case against Masud Rana and footwear traders Rumen Haque and Khalilur Rahman Babu. She also brought charges of negligence of duty against two police officers in the case.
Immediately after the incident, people of Gaibandha demanded justice for Hasan Ali's murder. Leaders and activists of political parties, businesses and socio-cultural organisations continued various programmes protesting against the murder.