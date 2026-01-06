Shop shut, security fears: Khokon Das’ family left distraught

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Paresh Chandra Das said, “I am an old man. I cannot move about on my own. My only son Khokon was my last support in life. Now that he is gone, what am I to live for, what hope do I have? And who will look after my daughter-in-law and my grandchildren?”

He added, “Khokon recognised his attackers and named them while he was in hospital. Based on that, I filed the case. Now I keep hearing whispers that they may attack us as well.”

Khokon Das is survived by three sons—Biswajit Das, 21, Shanta Das, 16, and Ador Das, 4. After completing his Higher Secondary Certificate, Biswajit went to Russia last year in search of work. Shanta is a Class-X student at a local school.

Wiping away tears, Khokon’s wife, Sima Das, said, “The shop was our only means of running the household. Now that too is closed. My eldest son in Russia is still not earning anything. I don’t know how I will manage this family.”