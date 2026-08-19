How PBI unraveled the mystery behind Notre Dame College staff Lipika's murder

It was late at night. Lipika Juliana Gomez (40) was sleeping alone in a fourth-floor flat of a rented house in the Sutrapur area of Old Dhaka. She had no idea of the danger lurking outside.

A man entered her flat by climbing down a rope from the roof and breaking the ventilator. He then opened the door for another man to enter. Their intention was to steal. But when Lipika suddenly woke up and screamed, the two thieves changed their plans.

Lipika Gomez, an office assistant at Notre Dame College, was left bleeding after being struck with a pipe by Nazrul (22), who had come to steal. Then Jewel (21) pressed a pillow over her head. After a while, her body went limp.