Madrasah teacher beaten, handed over to police over alleged rape of child

The child’s mother filed a case with Sudharam police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in connection with the alleged rape. Mobarak Hossain will be shown arrested in the case and produced before a court Wednesday.

According to police and local residents, the child had become inattentive to her studies and emotionally distressed over the past several months. At one point, she told a family member about the alleged rape. After the news spread, local residents caught Mobarak and beat him before handing him over to police.

Police admitted the injured madrasah teacher to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital.