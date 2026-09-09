Madrasah teacher beaten, handed over to police over alleged rape of child
A madrasah teacher has been accused of raping a girlchild in Sadar upazila of Noakhali. Local residents beat the accused teacher and handed him over to police on Tuesday evening.
The teacher, Mobarak Hossain, also known as Emran, 45, teaches at a local ebtedayee madrasah. The child was a Class-V student at the same madrasah. She also used to receive private tuition from Mobarak Hossain at his home.
The child’s mother filed a case with Sudharam police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in connection with the alleged rape. Mobarak Hossain will be shown arrested in the case and produced before a court Wednesday.
According to police and local residents, the child had become inattentive to her studies and emotionally distressed over the past several months. At one point, she told a family member about the alleged rape. After the news spread, local residents caught Mobarak and beat him before handing him over to police.
Police admitted the injured madrasah teacher to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital.
Asked about the incident, Sudharam police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that preliminary information suggested the child had been raped while receiving private tuition from madrasah teacher Mobarak Hossain.
He said the child would be sent to Noakhali General Hospital for a medical examination. Her mother had filed a case with the police station in connection with the incident, he added.