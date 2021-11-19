Case against 4 in Sherpur over killing Asian elephant

The accused in the case are Amej Uddin, his brother Somej Uddin, Md Ashraful and Md Shahjalal, all farmers from the Malakocha area in the district.

On 9 November, an elephant got electrocuted and died while searching for food after being trapped in electrified GI wires installed by local farmers around their vegetable farming lands at Sonajhuri Hillock in the upazila.

Forest official Robiul Islam said the lands were actually owned by the Forest Department and the farmers were cultivating there illegally.