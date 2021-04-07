Case filed against 4,000 for arson attacks at Saltha

Police filed a case against some 4,000 people allegedly for the 5 April arson attack on public offices in Saltha upazila of Faridpur district.

On 6 April, a sub-inspector at Saltha police station, Md Mizanur Rahman, who was injured in the attack, filed the case accusing 88 identified and 3,000 to 4,000 unidentified attackers.

Ashikuzzaman, officer in-charge of Saltha police station said the case was filed for the arson attacks on government offices and the police.

“Police detained three people and identified two more in connection with the case. Soon the fugitives would be arrested,” the OC said.

On 5 April night, a mob waged an arson attack against the government’s anti-Covid-19 drive, damaging the Saltha upazila administrative office and other public establishments.