Case filed against NGO officials for cutting down trees

A case was filed against four people including two NGO officials Sunday at Dhamrai upazila in Savar for illegally cutting and selling 132 government trees from beside the road, reports UNB.

The accused are Director of NGO Shojag Abdul Matin, 62, manager of the NGO Md Masudur Rahman Masud, 50, buyer Md Naif Ali Bepari, 30, and Sodhu Bepari, 60.