Case filed over Bogura Polytechnic student murder

Police said, a month-long weaving and textile fair was underway at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital playground. As part of this fair, some youths were selling lottery tickets in front of Taj Pharmacy in the Colony Battala area Friday evening.
Boni bought a lottery ticket from them. When Boni went to put down the lottery into the lottery box, he had an altercation with another youth named Sohan.
At one stage, some others along with Sohan hacked Boni mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he was taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he breathed his last.
The body was handed over to his family after an autopsy at around 1:15 PM on Saturday, the SI added.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bogura sadar police station Selim Reza said the real cause of the crime is yet to be known. However, efforts are on to arrest the accused, he added.