Case filed over Bogura Polytechnic student murder

A case has been filed over the murder of a Bogura Polytechnic Institute student in Bogura town.

Victim’s father Anishur Rahman Babu filed the case with Bogura sadar police accusing six people including Arif and Sohan, said Sajjadul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Banani police outpost of Shajahanpur.

Al Jamiul Boni, 22, a fifth-semester student of Computer Science at Bogura Polytechnic Institute, was stabbed to death allegedly by some miscreants in Colony area Friday evening.