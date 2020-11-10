Case filed over death of police officer Anisul

From there, Anisul was taken to Mind Aid Hospital in the city's Adabor area around 11:30am. He was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases where physicians said Anisul had died before being brought here.

When Sabuj informed police, they collected the CCTV footage of the hospital which showed some people dragging Anisul and beating him up while being taken to the washroom.

Sabuj said his brother was killed by the staff of Mind Aid Hospital.