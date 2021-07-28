Cases hardly disposed of in absence of 'witnesses'

“This is a good sign because before the setting up of tribunals, human trafficking cases were less important,” said Tariqul Islam, country director at the anti-slavery non-profit charity Justice and Care, which works with the Bangladeshi government to tackle trafficking. But he said, “The case rate is not the same in all districts – for instance there are about 1500 cases in Dhaka division and only 15 cases in Barisal. So to reduce the pressure on Dhaka, manpower should be increased here. At the same time the government should set up a separate tribunal in Cox’s Bazar as it is the hotspot and there is a higher number of trafficking cases," he said.

Why the delay in the trials?

Amina Begum (not real name) from Ramu upazila in Cox’s Bazar, rejoiced when she was offered a good job in Nepal back in August 2014, but all her dreams were shattered when found herself in a brothel in Khulna instead.

She was rescued by the police luckily, and five months later, in February 2015, her daughter filed a case against three people for trafficking her mother. Not a single person has been arrested yet.

There are several reasons for the pending of human trafficking cases, police, human rights activists and law officials said. No witnesses have been found in these cases since the trial began. Witnesses are managed by the traffickers for money. Many times traffickers threaten to kill them. The families of the victims are intimidated in such a way by the traffickers that they are reluctant to pursue the case. Due to these reasons, witnesses do not appear and the case remains pending day after day.

Another victim, who declined to be named, said he paid Tk 500,000 to a recruiting agency to go to Europe. They took him on a big boat along with fifty other people giving false hope of migrating to Europe. At that time their boat was rescued by police. When the police went to arrest them, the brokers jumped into the sea and could not be caught. Later, the victim filed a case against the brokers. There is no progress in the case. Recently two unknown people came to his house and threatened him to withdraw the case.

In another instance, according to a top ranking officer of the home ministry, no witness could be found even after reminding the date 120 times. He said, many times the two parties compromise, making it difficult to prosecute.

Another hurdle according to additional superintendent of police of Cox's Bazar (Admin), Rafiqul Islam, the main human trafficking racket is outside the country; only some brokers work locally. He also said in many cases, victims do not provide information.

Besides Cox’s Bazar, human trafficking brokers are active in other areas including Sylhet, Sunamganj, Noakhali, Madaripur, Shariatpur, he said.