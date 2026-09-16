DB now says 3 suspects held by RAB were not involved

The three people arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the death of headteacher Ranjila Parveen were not involved in the incident, claimed Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB).

On 29 August, Ranjila Parveen tragically lost her life after falling from a battery-powered auto-rickshaw when muggers violently snatched her bag in front of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) building.

Shafiqul Islam stated that two new individuals have been arrested following the CCTV camera footage and other evidence from the scene.

The Additional Commissioner made these remarks at a press conference held at the DMP Media Center on Minto Road on Wednesday. The newly arrested suspects are Md Khokon and Rajib Matubbar.

However, RAB-2 had arrested three individuals in connection with the same incident on 30 August. At that time, RAB had stated that the motorcycle used in the mugging had been recovered.

Questions were later raised about the colour of the motorcycle and the identities of those arrested. The three people arrested by RAB—motorcycle owner Rakib, Poni and Cedric are currently in jail.

DB Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said that one of the three individuals arrested by RAB had 13 cases against him. After interrogating him, it was confirmed that they were not involved in the murder of Ranjila Parveen.