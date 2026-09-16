Teacher killed in mugging
DB now says 3 suspects held by RAB were not involved
The three people arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the death of headteacher Ranjila Parveen were not involved in the incident, claimed Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB).
On 29 August, Ranjila Parveen tragically lost her life after falling from a battery-powered auto-rickshaw when muggers violently snatched her bag in front of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) building.
Shafiqul Islam stated that two new individuals have been arrested following the CCTV camera footage and other evidence from the scene.
The Additional Commissioner made these remarks at a press conference held at the DMP Media Center on Minto Road on Wednesday. The newly arrested suspects are Md Khokon and Rajib Matubbar.
However, RAB-2 had arrested three individuals in connection with the same incident on 30 August. At that time, RAB had stated that the motorcycle used in the mugging had been recovered.
Questions were later raised about the colour of the motorcycle and the identities of those arrested. The three people arrested by RAB—motorcycle owner Rakib, Poni and Cedric are currently in jail.
DB Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said that one of the three individuals arrested by RAB had 13 cases against him. After interrogating him, it was confirmed that they were not involved in the murder of Ranjila Parveen.
The motorcycle recovered by RAB was not the one used in this incident. The color of the motorcycle seen in the CCTV footage and the color of the motorcycle recovered by RAB were different. Following this, the two new individuals were identified after analyzing secondary data and information.
Shafiqul Islam said that both of the newly arrested suspects confessed to their involvement in the incident. Those arrested earlier did not confess.
Several agencies investigated the same incident, which helped the investigation, he said.
Shafiqul Islam said, when such an incident occurs in a particular area, they first consider who could commit that and what their modus operandi is. One of the individuals caught by RAB had cases against him. After interrogating him and confirming that he had no connection to this incident, the analysis of secondary data and information began. Based on that data and information, they were able to identify and arrest these two.
Citing the victim's husband, the DB Additional Commissioner said that he had seen the mugger’s face directly at the time of the incident. The mugger had turned his head toward them once while pulling the bag. He saw him clearly at that moment. He also identified Khokon, who was sitting at the back.
Regarding the previously arrested individuals, this DB official said they are also investigating whether the newly arrested duo has any connection or acquaintance with those arrested by RAB in this incident.
The two newly arrested individuals have confessed regarding the motorcycle used during the incident. If the previous three are not found to be involved in this case, they will be dropped from this case. However, if they have any other cases against them, they will remain under legal proceedings in those cases.
The DB official further stated that later, Rajib Matubbar was arrested from the Birulia area in Savar. He was driving the motorcycle. Based on the information provided by Rajib, the motorcycle used during the incident was recovered from the Diabari area. A total of 622 Yaba pills were recovered from Rajib's possession.
According to the DB, Rajib confessed to his involvement in the incident during initial interrogation. He has a total of eight cases against him, including cases of arms, robbery, theft, assault and under the Speedy Trial Act.
Khokon has three drug-related cases against him. They are also being extensively interrogated regarding whether they were involved in any other incidents in the Dhaka Metropolitan area.
Regarding this, Naymul Hasan, Commander of SRB-2 (Special Response Battalion) told Prothom Alo, "From the very first day, we said that the arrested individuals were apprehended as suspects. We also said we would wait until the investigation to see whether they were involved or not. Even now, I say with responsibility that we had arrested them as suspects.”
“There is also a facial resemblance between one of the newly arrested suspects and Poni, who was arrested earlier. This proves that we had come close. Arresting the three suspects ultimately helped catch the new criminals," he said.
On 29 August, Ranjila Parveen fell victim to a mugging on a rickshaw at the entrance of Khejur Bagan, past Gate No. 2 of the National Parliament building on the eastern end of Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.
When the muggers pulled her bag, she fell from the rickshaw and sustained severe injuries. Later, upon being taken to the hospital, the doctor declared her dead.
Following the incident, her husband Mohammad Abdul Matin, filed a murder case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station against unidentified people.
Khokon pulled the victim’s bag
Citing the information obtained during interrogation, Shafiqul Islam said that Khokon was sitting on the back of the motorcycle during the mugging. He snatched the victim's bag by pulling it forcefully.
Based on the information provided by Khokon, Ranjila Parveen's stolen bag was recovered from the Borobagh area of Mirpur. Inside the bag were the victim's clothes, parts of a ticket, a glasses case and some medicine. The mobile phone stolen from the victim was later recovered from the Mirpur-1 area.