Rahima Begum staged own ‘abduction’, son says in statement

Rahima Begum, the Khulna resident who made news after ‘going missing’ – as claimed by her family, has been alleged to have planned her own ‘abduction’ by her son.

Rahima’s son Mohammad Miraj Al Shadi went to Khulna Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) office yesterday afternoon and was sent to the court after he said he wanted to give a statement regarding the abduction case of his mother, Syed Mushfiqur Rahman, Superintendent of Khulna PBI, said.

According to Shadi’s statement, his mother was not abducted, rather she “went into hiding willingly”. She had done this several times before, he claimed. This time, she did it to implicate the people with whom she is involved in a land dispute, he said.