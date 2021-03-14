Charge hearing in two cases against Khaleda 28 March

A Dhaka court Sunday set 28 March for holding hearing on charge framing in two cases lodged against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for celebrating fake birthday on National Mourning Day and stigmatizing the War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti-liberation forces.

Sunday was fixed for holding a hearing on the matter, but additional chief

metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor reset the date allowing a time plea of the defence.

Journalist Gazi Jahirul Islam lodged the fake birthday case against Khaleda on 30 August 2016, and the court on that day issued summon against her.

According to the complainant, Khaleda from 1996 is celebrating her fake

birthday on 15 August, the day when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was martyred along with most of his family members. She is doing this on purpose only to dishonour the Father of the Nation.