Charges pressed against Nasir, Omi in Pori Moni case

The investigating officer, inspector Md Kamal Hossain of Savar police station, submitted the charge-sheet against the three accused to the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
In her verified Facebook page, Pori Moni uploaded a status seeking justice from prime minister Sheikh Hasina, claiming that the six people attempted to rape and kill her at the Uttara Boating Club on 9 June.
On 14 June, Pori Moni filed a sexual assault complaint against six people, including Nasir and Omi, with Savar Model Police Station.
Later, Nasir and four others were arrested from Uttara by a team of detectives.
Later, police filed a narcotics case with Airport Police Station against Nasir and Omi over the recovery of liquor and Yaba pills during their arrest.
On 23 June, a Dhaka court placed Nasir and Omi on a five-day remand each in the case.
The court on 29 June granted bail to Nasir and Omi in the case.