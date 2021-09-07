Crime and Law

Charges pressed against Nasir, Omi in Pori Moni case

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police arrested five persons including Nasir U Mahmud from Uttara on 14 June 2021
Police arrested five persons including Nasir U Mahmud from Uttara on 14 June 2021File Photo

Police have submitted a charge-sheet against three people, including businessman Nasir U Mahmood and his associate Tuhin Siddique Omi, in a case filed by Pori Moni bringing charges of rape and murder attempts on her, UNB reports.

The other accused in the charge-sheet is Shah Shahidul Alam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The investigating officer, inspector Md Kamal Hossain of Savar police station, submitted the charge-sheet against the three accused to the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In her verified Facebook page, Pori Moni uploaded a status seeking justice from prime minister Sheikh Hasina, claiming that the six people attempted to rape and kill her at the Uttara Boating Club on 9 June.

Advertisement

On 14 June, Pori Moni filed a sexual assault complaint against six people, including Nasir and Omi, with Savar Model Police Station.

Later, Nasir and four others were arrested from Uttara by a team of detectives.

Later, police filed a narcotics case with Airport Police Station against Nasir and Omi over the recovery of liquor and Yaba pills during their arrest.

On 23 June, a Dhaka court placed Nasir and Omi on a five-day remand each in the case.

The court on 29 June granted bail to Nasir and Omi in the case.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement