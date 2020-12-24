Chattogram schoolgirl killed herself, confirms PBI

The court will hear the matter on 27 December, said assistant commissioner of police Shahabuddin Ahmed.

According to the case statement, Tasfia’s body was found on a concrete block at the sea beach on 2 May 2018.

She went missing after going out with her friend Adnan Mirza the previous day. Her father later filed a case with Patenga Police Station against six people.

The case was shifted to PBI after the plaintiff rejected the probe report submitted by the Detective Branch of Police on 16 September 2018.